SCAM ALERT: Distraction burglars targeting Tampa Bay area elderly

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to residents, specifically the elderly, to be alert for a disturbing trend happening throughout the county and beyond.

In recent weeks, three people fell victim to distraction burglaries, a trend that began last year in south Florida and has moved to our area.

This “distraction scam” occurs when people posing as roofers or workers -some said they worked for the City of Lake Wales- lure elderly victims outside to discuss home repairs, while others sneak into the house through the backyard or side yard unnoticed and steal whatever they can grab. The suspects use cell phones & walkie-talkies to communicate with each other.

If you have elderly family members, please alert them to this – they may become targets. .

Distraction burglaries have also been reported throughout the Tampa Bay area. Recently, two incidents of distraction scams to elderly victims occurred within a close proximity of Plant City. It is believed the suspects are possibly working in a group to scam the victims by posing as roofers or workers in order to gain access to the residence and steal money and/or jewelry. There is reason to believe this group is possibly gypsies traveling throughout the area. Similar methods have been used by subjects in Sarasota County last week.

Remember, if someone solicits you for business, Do not let them into your home, and do not go outside to speak with them. Ask for their business credentials. Call businesses to verify employment. Or simply post no soliciting signs on your home, and don’t answer the door. Alert law enforcement with any suspicious activity! If you see something, say something.