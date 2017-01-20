Sarasota Co. Montessori teacher accused of sexual battery against student

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Venice Montessori school teacher is accused of sexual battery against one of his students.
Venice Police Department detectives arrested Matthew James Minton, 24, after serving a search warrant at his home.
Minton is a middle school teacher at the Island Village Montessori School in Venice. Detectives say the sex crimes happened at the school between December of 2015 and May of 2016. The victim was one of Minton’s female students who was between the age of 13 and 14 when the crimes occurred.
Venice police say the victim is receiving all appropriate care and support. School officials have also been notified about Minton’s arrest.
Minton was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on the following charges-
- Sexual battery of a victim over 12 YOA and under 18 YOA – no bond
- Lewd and lascivious battery of a victim age 12-16 — $75,000 bond
- Obscene communication: Using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child — $50,000 bond
