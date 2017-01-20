Restaurant Ratings Most violations: Jan. 9-13

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from January 9 to 13, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Gonna China located at 5430 Bruce B. Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel

Jan. 11, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 18 violations

Raw food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken and beef was stored over ready to eat sauces.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.

5 live roaches were found in the crevice of a prep table and a 3-compartment sink.

10 live roaches were found between the reach-in cooler and rice cooker.

5 live roaches were found in the vent of the cook’s line cooler.

1 live roach was found in a 3-compartment sink.

1 live roach was found on the floor in front of a 3-compartment sink.

Jan. 12, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

Thee Burger Spot located at 3320 E Osborne Ave. in Tampa

Jan. 12, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 18 violations

Raw food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw chicken was stored over peeled and cut onions and lettuce.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches. 6 found behind chest freezer. Approximately 15 roaches found under prep table where slicer is located.

Ware-washing sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

Dead roaches were found on premises. 7 dead behind chest freezer, 6 near bathroom, 1 under the dry goods shelf, approximately 5 plus under three compartment sink, 1 behind service counter on floor and 1 dead on wall above ice cream cooler.

Food stored in the restroom.

Mayonnaise bucket stored on the floor.

Potentially hazardous cold food held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jan. 13, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 Violations

Kwan Ming Bistro located at 27607 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel

Jan. 12, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 16 Violations

Insecticide labeled for household use present in the establishment.

Raw foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in walk-in cooler: raw chicken was stored over shelled eggs in the walk-in cooler.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.

15 live roaches found on gaskets in a reach-in coolar.

20 live roaches were found on the wheel of a reach-in cooler.

Roach excrement and droppings were found on the hinges of a reach-in cooler across from the woks.

A spray bottle with toxic substance was stored near food preparation surface.

No soap provided at the handwashing sink.

Buckets of vegetables were stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler-freezer.

5 dead roaches found under a reach-in cooler.

1 dead roach found under a hand sink in the server’s area.

There was no handwashing sign provided at a hand sink used by food employees.

Jan. 13, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 9 to January 13, 2017.

Cold mussels held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

The self-service salad bar was lacking adequate sneeze-guards for proper protection from contamination.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler.

An employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation without washing hands.

Roach excrement was found in a storage closet outside the back of the establishment. Hundreds of roach droppings were found on the shelves by the equipment and in boxes of dishes.

There was an accumulation of a black and green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

An employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Person in charge failed to verify employee health, exclusions or restrictions.

Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and working with food.

Toxic chemical stored by or with food. A sanitizer bucket and other cleaner bottles were on the same counter next to pita bread.

An employee handled soiled equipment and then engaged in food preparation without washing their hands.

An employee washed their hands but did not use soap.

The operator continued to use food after notification by inspector that the food is unsafe for human consumption. A Stop Sale Order was issued, but a cook continued to use egg rolls and cooked chicken after he signed stop sale notice.

Raw food was not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw shrimp was next to open sauce in walk in cooler.

Raw foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer – all of the products were not commercially packaged. Chicken was placed over pork on sheet pans covered by plastic wrap.

Operator failed to comply with a Stop Sale Notice. Food for which Stop Sale Notice was issued continues to be prepared for service and served to the public. Stop sale notice was issued and signed, the cook was told four times not to use food from a reach-in cooler that was not maintaining a proper temperature and continued to use cooked chicken and egg rolls.

Raw food was not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw shrimp was next to open sauce in the walk in cooler.

Raw food was stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler. Raw chicken was stored over open sauce in the walk in cooler.

Restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

A toxic substance was stored by food. Butane fuel was stored on the same shelf as food.

Encrusted material was found on a can opener blade.

SEE MORE RESTAURANT RATINGS REPORTS