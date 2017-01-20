Police seek suspect in Homosassa bank robbery

Published:
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Homosassa on Friday.

According to officials, the suspect walked into the Bank of America in the 4900 block of Suncoast Blvd shortly after 2 p.m. and robbed the bank.

Investigators are actively looking for the suspect. No word if the suspect displayed a gun. It’s unclear if the suspect got away with any money.

“We are hot on his tail, and we are so thankful that no one was injured,” said Sheriff Prendergast.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

This story is developing, please refresh this page for new details as they become available.

 

