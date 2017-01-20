Pinellas detectives investigating officer-involved shooting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Dunedin Friday evening.

Sgt. Spencer Gross confirmed the shooting happened near a home at 2253 Curlew Avenue.

Deputies were called to the scene at 6 p.m. for the a complaint of gun shots heard in the area.

No deputies were involved.

One man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

