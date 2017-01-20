Pasco students watch President Trump inauguration

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Rachel Miller lives for days like today.

It’s a once in an every four-year opportunity for this Wiregrass Ranch High school teacher to put her government lesson plan in action… as it happens.

“I have to teach this every year, every semester and every four years, I get to show it to them live, “ Miller said.

Today, this senior comparative government class watched President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“A lot of these kids voted so they get to see the effects of voting and tie all that together so it’s really really cool,” she said.

It’s an opportunity to see the democratic process play out before them.

“This is our world we’re stepping into. So events like this it’s important that we take part in, even if we can’t be there,” senior Brandon Mullings said.

“It’s interesting to see the whole aspect of how it’s all happening, just how grand the whole thing seems to be this year,” added Alexi Depp.

But for one young man in the class, it’s not about the grandeur.

He’s not an American citizen. He’s only been in the United States from Venezuela for two years. The peaceful transfer of power is something he’s never witnessed… ever.

“I find it incredible how in a country so racially diverse, with diversity of opinion, everyone can be together for one day and acknowledge that the democratic values that American society stands for is more any partisan appearance,” he said.

So this process is more than just that to him, it’s purpose… it’s democracy.