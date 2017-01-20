Pasco middle school principal killed in crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A highly regarded Pasco County school principal was killed in an accident involving a logging truck on Friday morning.

Adam Kennedy, 46 of Land O Lakes, was the principal at Crews Lake Middle School in Spring Hill.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Kennedy was driving a 2005 Dodge pickup truck westbound on SR 52 at about 6:41 a.m. A tractor trailer hauling logs was ahead of Kennedy traveling in the same direction.

The tractor trailer slowed down to take a right at 18541 SR 52 and Kennedy did not stop. As a result, the front of Kennedy’s truck hit the rear load trailer of the big rig. Kennedy’s truck then hit a fence. Troopers say he died at the scene of the crash.

Kennedy was a social studies teacher and tech specialist before he became a principal. Kennedy leaves behind a wife, who is a teacher, and two children. Grief counselors are helping students and staff at the schools where Kennedy taught and where he was a principal.

The Pasco County School District released the following statement about Kennedy’s passing.

The entire Pasco County Schools family is deeply saddened at the news of the tragic death of Crews Lake Middle School Principal Adam Kennedy. He was an incredible human being and an amazing administrator.

We have crisis team members at the school, and at Weightman Middle School, where Adam was a social studies teacher and tech specialist for 10 years. He was appointed assistant principal at Crews Lake in 2009, and became principal on January 20, 2015.

Crisis team members are counseling teachers, staff, and students at both Crews Lake and Weightman middle schools. They also are available for district staff members at the district office complex campus, and to administrators and teachers throughout the district, to help them cope with the loss.

“I am devastated,” said Superintendent Kurt Browning, who called School Board members to share the news this morning. “I don’t know why things like this happen. Adam was such a tremendous person.”

Mr. Kennedy was married to a district teacher, and they have two elementary-aged children.