Miss Tampa Pageant registration underway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Registration for the 71st annual Miss Tampa Scholarship Pageant is underway.

The pageant not only opens the door for thousands of dollars in scholarship money, it also creates opportunity for young women to share their dream of success with others.

Plant City’s Morgan Boykin is proof of that. She’s wrapping up her reign as Miss Tampa. The Strawberry Crest High Graduate is beautiful and talented, but it’s her public speaking skills and platform that got her the crown.

“I come from an agricultural family in Plant City, so it’s very near and dear to my heart.” said Boykin.

Boykin has been traveling the state meeting with students and law makers about her push to educate people about the agriculture industry, and is encouraging young people to explore careers in the field.

“Right now less than two percent of our country is involved in agriculture, and people don’t know what it is. They think it’s the cows in the field, and the crops on the ground. But it’s a lot more than that, the tires on your car come from agriculture, the roof over your head comes from agriculture, the clothes on your back.”

Boykin says the $5,000 scholarship she won as Miss Tampa will help her further her education in a field she is very passionate about.

She also was quick to point out that she didn’t have a long history in the pageant world. Boykin says not having a lot of experience shouldn’t keep young woman from signing up for the big event happening in February.