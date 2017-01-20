Lt. Debra Clayton’s vehicle vandalized in front of police headquarters

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The vehicle of slain Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was vandalized in front of department headquarters.

The department tweeted two photos of Clayton’s cruiser covered in sharpie.

Clayton’s patrol SUV was parked outside the agency’s headquarters in downtown Orlando the day after she was shot and killed.

Community members have been leaving flowers and paying respects to Clayton at the site ever since the SUV was parked outside.

Clayton was shot and killed while pursuing a wanted fugitive on Jan. 9.