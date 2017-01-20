Long lost flag finally gets home

(KARE) At the UPS Store in Golden Valley, Minnesota co-owner Randy Holst takes pride in his packing.

“I tell people it’s kind of like putting a diaper on,” he says while packing a box. “Except the new dads don’t have to wear a mask.”

For him, it’s all precious cargo.

“Being able to do stuff like this really means a lot to me,” he says.

It’s what someone else packed and mailed that turned this full-time business owner into a part-time detective, a package came back to his store after the person who was supposed to receive it no longer lived at the address. The sender, who lived in the Twin Cities, was nowhere to be found either.

“When it came back to us, we tried to find the sender of the package, that number had been disconnected,” he recalls.

That was four years ago. Now, thanks to Holst’s hard work, the package is back with its rightful owner, who found a surprise inside.

