Hillsborough deputies investigating after child left in daycare van

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a child was left in a daycare van.

A HCSO spokesperson said that on Friday a daycare van from Orient Road Child Development got a flat tire near 9455 Harney Rd.

The driver of the van was picked up by another van from the daycare.

Detectives say there was a 4-year-old child asleep in the back of the van with the flat tire, but the driver was not aware of the child.

The child woke up in the van and then walked to the Hillsborough County Transportation building to get help.

Deputies were called to the scene to investigate.

Orient Road Child Development is located at 5708 Orient Road.

Details about possible charges have not been released.