Florida’s unemployment rate remains at 4.9 percent

ap By Published:
Business woman (thinkstock)
Business woman (thinkstock)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s unemployment remains slightly above the national rate.

State officials on Friday announced the December unemployment remained at 4.9 percent, the same as November and 0.2 percentage points above the nation’s jobless rate.

Despite unemployment rising slightly in October and November, Florida’s rate is 0.2 percentage points lower than 12 months earlier.

There were 491,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of more than 9.9 million people. The state lost 700 jobs last month, but gained 251,400 over the year.

Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3 percent, followed by Hamilton County at 3.4 percent and St. Johns County at 3.6 percent.

Hendry County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8 percent, followed by Citrus County at 6.7 percent and Sumter County at 6.6 percent.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s