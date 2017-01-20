Convicted Pinellas cop-killer wants out of prison early

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A convicted cop killer wants to get out of prison early.

In 2011, Nicholas Lindsey was 16 years-old when he shot and killed St. Petersburg police officer David Crawford.

He was convicted of murder in 2012. A year later, his attorneys tried to get his life-sentence reduced to 25 years in prison. The judge refused.

Now, attorneys will try again.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that life sentences given to juveniles are unconstitutional.

Attorneys hope to get a 40-year sentence instead, meaning Lindsey would walk out a free man in 2052.

The hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Friday at the courthouse in Clearwater.