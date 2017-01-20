Arrest affidavit offers chilling details of officer’s slaying

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —An arrest warrant released Friday details the moments before and after Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed at a Walmart, and what shooting suspect Markeith Loyd told investigators about the incident.

According to the affidavit, Clayton was on duty when she stopped to pick up several things at the Walmart on Princeton Street around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 9.

As Clayton walked back to her patrol vehicle she was stopped by a shopper who told her Loyd was in the store.

Clayton called in the Loyd sighting at 7:17 a.m. One minute and 14 seconds later Clayton radioed that she was in a foot pursuit. Three gunshots were heard seconds later.

The medical examiner said the fatal shot struck Clayton in the neck, as she was on her back.

Surveillance video from the Walmart shows Loyd pull a handgun from his waistband and fire at Clayton from behind a concrete pillar. After a shot knocked Clayton to the ground, the video shows Loyd walking toward Clayton with the gun in his outstretched arm.

Clayton fired eight rounds at Loyd who circles her counterclockwise firing towards her head. The final shot of the six second exchange, the medical examiner later determined, was the fatal one, striking Clayton in the neck.

Three officers arrived at the Walmart less than 45 seconds after the gunshots were heard over the radio. They found Clayton on her back and began life-saving efforts immediately.

According to the affidavit, Loyd drove away from the Walmart in a green Mercury. He was spotted by an Orange County deputy on Pine Hills Road and opened fire once again.

When investigators finally found Loyd’s tee shirt, they discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the upper chest area but no blood stain. A telltale sign he’d been wearing body armor during the shootout.

When Loyd was arrested Tuesday he was wearing a bulletproof vest and had two guns. According to the affidavit, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun found in Loyd’s possession was the gun used to kill Dixon and Clayton.

During an interview Loyd told investigators that Clayton pulled her gun first and said the shooting may not have happened if she “waited for backup.”

In regards to the Dixon case, Loyd told investigators he shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend in self-defense. He said Dixon had a gun when the shooting happened and that Dixon’s brother attacked him.

