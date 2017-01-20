8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | January 21-22

1. Comedy Get Down (Friday)
George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy all team up at 8 p.m. Get the details

2. The Attic at Rock Brothers presents a charity concert with the Johnny Damon Foundation (Saturday)
Join Johnny Damon, one of Major League Baseball’s most elite stars, and Rock Brothers as we host a concert charity benefit for his foundation. Get the details

3. Gasparilla Children’s Parade (Saturday)
Little pirates welcome pirate season to Tampa Bay. Get the details

4. Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival (Saturday)
This celebration in Curtis Hixon Park features funk greats the Dazz Band, Grammy winners for 1982’s Let It Whip. Get the details

5. St. Pete Beer and Bacon Festival (Saturday)
Local chefs and restaurants will cook up their best bacon creations for tasting ($2-$4 plate charge), and more than 80 beers from local and regional breweries will be pouring at Vinoy Park. Get the details

6. FRYDay (Saturday)
The McDonald’s Fry Truck tour makes a stop at Amalie Arena to give away fries, hash browns and McCafe coffee on the Plaza before the Comedy Get Down. Get the details

7. Tour de Shine Saturday)
Thanks to the Shine Mural Festival, St. Petersburg is loaded with murals. Get the details

8. Romeo and Juliet (Friday, Sunday)
Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa. Get the details

