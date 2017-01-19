You Paid For It: Defects in Tampa public housing ‘Crown Jewel’ costs $23,500 and counting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the “Crown Jewels” of the Tampa Housing Authority has serious construction flaws that you have already paid thousands for–but the full extent and cost to repair those defects remain a mystery despite seven months of study by outside consultants.

The Reed senior citizen high rise located inside the $425 million dollar Encore development has been leaking since it was first opened in August 2015. Consulting invoices from 2016 just obtained by Eight On Your Side amount to $23,500 and that does not appear to include the cost of emergency repairs to patch leaks in the seven-story, $18 million dollar building in order to prevent further damage.

Our Eight On Your Side investigation first publicly revealed the problem back in August of last year. That’s when Reed resident Paula De La Pena told us, “Every time it rains, the water comes down.” Pena’s bedroom walls were stained from leaks, and she said her carpet has been soaked repeatedly since she moved into her rent-subsided THA apartment a year earlier.

At the time, THA Jerome Ryans told 8 On Your Side he was surprised by the problem but planned to deal with it immediately.“I can assure you we’re going to get it fixed,” Ryans said in August 2016.

Attorneys for the THA allege — based on consultant reports released in October — that there are major defects in the construction of the occupied Reed residential tower and nearby $26 million Tempo residential tower, which is still unfinished.

The THA fired the South Florida-based Siltek Group contractor last summer from the Tempo project for alleged defects and mismanagement and recently re-hired a newly-formed firm to finish the job run by Ana Silveira-Sierra, the wife of Siltek’s founder.

Siltek’s founder—Rene Silveira—is now under house arrest after pleading guilty in federal court to a multi-million dollar public housing construction kickback scheme in South Florida.

By the time construction began on the Tempo last year the Reed was already occupied – but still under warranty from Siltek. THA attorneys now claim that in the Reed there are “health safety and welfare” defects that will require “necessary emergency repairs.” In a letter to the contractor and surety firm THA attorneys say the water intrusion is of such a serious nature that the THA plans to “commence repairs of said defects in the immediate future.”

We first reported on August 16th last year that water leaks plagued a number of occupied apartments in the Reed. A week after our report, the THA CEO Jerome Ryans said he was hiring IBA construction consultants to investigate the depth of the water leakage problem.

In October, 8 On Your Side obtained a preliminary assessment report from those IBA Inc. consultants hired to investigate the extent and source of water intrusion at the Reed. building is just a little over a year old.

That preliminary IBA report identified “multiple failed building envelope components,” including:

Inadequate perimeter sealant application

Cracked stucco

Unsealed vents

Unsealed light fixtures and electrical outlets

Evidence of leaks in 26 apartments and the management office

Evidence of possible mold behind drywall in one apartment

In October IBA consultants recommended more testing and assessment to determine the full extent of the water intrusion, a mold assessment and a plan for fixing the water leaks that are damaging the nearly new building that You Paid For. According to THA Attorney Felix Rodriguez, an updated “draft” report further delineates the extent of the trouble but also calls for more testing prior to final conclusions about the extent of damage and method of repair.

Rodriguez initially refused our request to release that “draft” report” citing pending litigation to deny our public records requests. After continued pressure from Eight On Your Side Rodriguez agreed Thursday to hand over the document, but we’re still waiting.

As a result of the preliminary leak investigation report back in October, Rodriguez recommended that the THA move forward with remediation to protect the building from further damage because “time is of the essence.” In a letter dated Sept. 28, Rodriguez placed The Siltek Group and Berkeley Regional Insurance Company on notice the THA intended to pursue legal claims for the kind of water damage we first noted in our news reports two months ago.

The THA has referred all questions to the agency’s lawyers who declined comment due to pending litigation with the contractor. Siltek executives have not responded to repeated requests for comment made by phone and email since our first reports back in August.

A second consultant report released to 8 On Your Side details dozens of alleged defects in Siltek’s construction of the Tempo building, which is still under construction. That seven-story high-rise has been the subject of lawsuits and counter suits since the THA fired Siltek in June. In a press release June 22, Siltek blamed all of the problems at Tempo on the THA, its development partner Bank of America and “alarming design issues.” The bonding company responsible for insuring that work recently hired a newly-formed company run by the wife of Siltek’s founder to finish the job despite objections from Rodriguez.

You Paid For it is still gathering information based on records we’ve bene asking for since October. After weeks of resistance to numerous public records requests the THA has started releasing some of those documents today. We hope have more details about the extent of construction defects and cost of repairs in our report on News Channel Eight tonight at five.