Woman goes live on Facebook with toddler taped to wall

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WFLA) – An Ohio woman is coming under fire after Facebook live-streaming a disturbing scene of her talking on her page while a toddler appeared taped to a wall behind her, ABC 6/FOX 28 reported.

During the video, the woman can be seen and heard walking around the house saying, “Parents don’t need to whoop the kids, all you gotta do is tape them to the wall.”

A short time later, the woman is seen kissing the boy while telling him, “You have the best mommy in the world.”

The woman is not being identified because no charged have been filed against her as of right now.

According to the Ohio news station, officials with the Franklin County Children’s Services declined to comment on the matter.  Days after the video had circulated on social media, the woman appeared in a second video to let people know she had been contacted by officials.

She claims she was disciplining the child.

No charges have been filed.

 

