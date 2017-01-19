Winter Beauty Essentials

Daytime Web Staff Published:
rsz_011917_beauty

The winter months can take a toll on us when it comes to our beauty routines! From dry skin to a dull, lackluster complexion, most of us need a little help during cold weather season. Beauty and style expert Kate De Ponte is here with some tips that will help you leave the house looking and feeling great during the longest, dreariest time of the year.

 

  • Kat Von D Lock-It Brightening Powder in Petal, Peach and Golden ($25 each) www.Sephora.com
  • BITE Beauty Edgy Neutrals Amuse Bouche Lipstick Collection  ($26 each) www.Sephora.com
  • Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream ($27.99) Walmart store locations nationwide

 

Expert:

Beauty and style expert Kate De Ponte has worked in the beauty industry for more than a decade. She began as a sales associate for a top beauty brand and has since worked with some of the world’s most recognizable beauty and fashion brands. She has appeared on Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, QVC, and numerous local morning shows across the country. You can learn more about Kate at http://www.katedeponte.com.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s