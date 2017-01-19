Winter Beauty Essentials

The winter months can take a toll on us when it comes to our beauty routines! From dry skin to a dull, lackluster complexion, most of us need a little help during cold weather season. Beauty and style expert Kate De Ponte is here with some tips that will help you leave the house looking and feeling great during the longest, dreariest time of the year.

CeraVe Healing Ointment ($3.99-$20) www.Cerave.com

Kat Von D Lock-It Brightening Powder in Petal, Peach and Golden ($25 each) www.Sephora.com

BITE Beauty Edgy Neutrals Amuse Bouche Lipstick Collection ($26 each) www.Sephora.com

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 ($77) Ulta, www.Ulta.com and www.Exuviance.com

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream ($27.99) Walmart store locations nationwide

Beauty and style expert Kate De Ponte has worked in the beauty industry for more than a decade. She began as a sales associate for a top beauty brand and has since worked with some of the world’s most recognizable beauty and fashion brands. She has appeared on Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, QVC, and numerous local morning shows across the country. You can learn more about Kate at http://www.katedeponte.com.