Vaping accident leaves gruesome wounds

NBC Published:
(KPVI) A Pocatello, Idaho man is recovering from second degree burns and the loss of several teeth after his e-cigarette exploded.

Saturday morning Hall woke up to get ready for work. Before getting into the shower he took a puff from his vape pen, and then the unthinkable happened. The device exploded in his mouth.

Hall suffered severe burns to his neck and face. He lost nine teeth, two on impact and seven during surgery.

Andrew’s mother Angalee says her son has only been vaping for a year.

“I love my son very much and all my grandkids, and I’m the one that heard them cry and say, ‘Where’s dad?’ All they saw was his mouth blown up and all the blood,” she says of the incident.

