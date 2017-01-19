TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal accident in Tampa on Spruce Street

Fatal Accident on Spruce

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said there is a major accident on Spruce Street in Tampa.

Westbound lanes are closed at West Shore Boulevard. The intersection at West Spruce Street and North O’Brien Street will be closed during the investigation.

Officials said two patients were transported to the hospital and another patient died on the scene.

Officials said the accident was between a FedEx truck and a Lexus.

Officers are on scene of the crash. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.

