TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal accident in Seminole in front of USPS

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas deputies are investigating a crash on 113th Street North, directly in front of the United States Postal Service building.

The building is located at 9355 113th Street North, in Seminole. Deputies received the call today at about 12:05 p.m.

Deputies said the crash involves a vehicle, a motorcycle, and a home just north of that location.

113th Street North is closed to vehicle traffic northbound. Please use alternate routes.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates on this story.