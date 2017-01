TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All Interstate-75 northbound lanes are shut down near New Tampa Thursday night.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins confirmed Hillsborough County troopers are currently at the scene of the fatal accident at mile marker 270.

Gaskins said a tractor-trailer struck several vehicles.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing story…

