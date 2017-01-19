Toll bills up to 4 years old hitting Bay area drivers in the pocketbook

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Driving on the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway is a lot smoother than paying the tolls these days.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) has changed its collection company. Drivers are getting hit with toll bills dating back four years.

“I’m not going to pay it again,” said Bryn Wright.

Wright recently received two toll collection notices, informing her she owed hundreds of dollars for tolls on the Selmon dating back to May 2013.

“Something from 2013, here we are now it’s 2017. That’s almost four years ago and they’re just now notifying me that I owe them something?” she asked.

How does that happen?

If you don’t pay your toll within 60 days it goes into collections.

If you don’t pay collections, a hold is placed on your vehicle’s registration.

Ms. Wright contends she didn’t hear from collections, and there was no hold placed on her registration.

Sue Chrzan of THEA admits there is confusion.

Customers should have received invoices and notices from the old collection company. The notices they are now receiving are “first notices” from the new collection company.

“So, it’s really not the ‘first collections’ notice, I think we misnamed that and I’m taking that back to our toll operations people to see if we can fix that, so when we send out more notices,” she said.

Julie Hennessey also got a “first notice” for $252 dollars for tolls dating back to 2015.

“Normally, I would just pay it. But I was shocked, this doesn’t make any sense,” she said.

Julie Hennessey wants proof she owes the money.

Customers can request all of their toll records by calling 1 877 258-5205, asking for a supervisor and requesting them.

“We have all of the tolls, we have all of the pictures, and we have all of the payments,” said Sue Chrzan. “And I think between all of that we can talk with each customer and satisfy that yes they are the tolls, or perhaps in some cases maybe not.”

Adding to the confusion some people are calling the old collection company for information..

According to Sue Chrzan, that company can only tell if you owe money to the Florida Turnpike Authority. So people are being told they owe nothing when they have outstanding bills. Get your records.

If you have something that you think should be investigated call our Target 8 Helpline at 1 800 338-0808.