Tampa police searching for armed bandit in Soho, latest in string of crimes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and South Arrawana in South Tampa.

The woman had just finished lunch at Bella’s on Howard and was walking home with her dog when the man approached.

She told detectives he held a gun to her throat and demanded her purse. She handed it over and the man took off in a white vehicle.

Police located the woman’s purse and belongings near the intersection of San Juan and Concordia, minus her cash.

This is just the latest in the string of crimes, creating concern for residents in the area.

In May, valets at Bern’s Steakhouse were robbed at gunpoint.

That same month, a jogger was attacked just south of there.

In December, a man abducted a woman from a South Howard parking lot before beating and robbing her.

People who live in the area are understandably concerned.

Beth Meyers is a nanny for a two-year-old boy. She heard about the armed robbery, and is now having second thoughts about where and when she takes her walks.

“Very concerning,” said Meyers. “Because, this is generally a safe area and I’m a nanny here at this residence, and I take my little guy out for walks every day.”

Gary Fineout has lived in his Angeles Street home for three decades.

“I have an alarm, I don’t leave my house for five minutes without turning it on.”

When asked if this is a safe neighborhood, Fineout sighed. “Yes, it’s supposed to be. It’s supposed to be. ”

Tampa police are only releasing a vague description of the man they are looking for. He appeared to be in his 20’s, about 5’10” tall and wearing an undershirt tank top. He was last seen leaving the area in a white car.