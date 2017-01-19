St. Pete Gay Pride Parade unsure about move to Downtown Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A year’s long tradition could soon change in St. Pete.

Gay Pride organizers want to move the parade that, for years has taken place in the Grand Central District, to the downtown waterfront. Pride organizers took the idea to the city, who gave their stamp of approval on the new location in December.

“They drafted up the agreement and sent it to us,” says Eric Skains, Executive Director of St. Pete Pride. However, hours after St. Pete Pride made the announcement that they were moving locations, Mayor Rick Kriseman announced on social media that the city no longer supported the move.

“We woke up to an announcement made on Facebook, with no reason why,” says Skains.

Kriseman told St. Pete Pride, if they continued with the decision to move the parade, he would pull $45,000 worth of city funds for the parade. Those funds were to be used for barricades, security and extra police presence.

The parade will be held on June 24, nearly a year after the deadly shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, which has organizers concerned.

Skains hopes their organization came come to terms with the city so they can work something out and have the parade in the new location. Businesses, though in the Grand Central District aren’t happy with the decision to move locations.

“We’ve always been big supporters of the gay community here, so it really feels personal that they would want to move,” says one restaurant owner on Grand Central Avenue. It’s a weekend where restaurants, boutiques, and shops make big money. Being one of the largest Pride parades in the state, it is expected to bring in 200,000 people.

News Channel 8 will be speaking with Mayor Kriseman this afternoon. Look for a full report at 5:30.