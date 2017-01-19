Senator behind gambling expansion worked for resort owners

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2013, file photo, patrons play craps at a table at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. In the competition to attract and keep the biggest spenders, casinos are known to pull out the stops with comped hotel rooms, meals and rebates for a percentage of their losses. During a May, 2015 hearing, dealers said they often had to endure abuse from high roller betters while extending courtesies average players do not receive. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The state senator leading the charge for a sweeping overhaul of Florida’s gambling laws was recently working for the company that owns an iconic Miami Beach hotel interested in acquiring slot machines.

State Sen. Bill Galvano acknowledged that as recently as three years ago he did legal work for Turnberry Associates on a “commercial transaction,” but insists he has no plans to work for them again. Turnberry Associates is a real-estate development company that owns the famed Fontainebleau Hotel.

Galvano last week released a major bill that covers everything from legalizing fantasy sports to allowing the Seminole Tribe of Florida offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

The measure would allow additional slot machines in Miami-Dade County.

Turnberry and the Fontainebleau declined to answer questions about the hiring of Galvano.

