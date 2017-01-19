Seminole crash kills young motorcycle rider, bike was his ‘baby’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man died just after noon when he collided with an SUV in front of the Seminole Post office.

Peggy Arvanitas saw it all happen from the parking lot.

“It happened quickly. The woman careened out of control. There was no skid marks She never slammed on her brakes” said Arvanitas.

The former certified nurse jumped to help.

“As I looked up, I heard a big boom and saw a motorcycle airborne. Then saw this like van careening out of control and she smashed into this wood fence” she said.

The driver of the Honda Pilot didn’t stop there.

Laura Scanlon, 60, plowed down several concrete benches, potted plants, almost went into a pool, side-swiped a travel trailer, rammed another fence and crashed into a bedroom.

Joni Glas rushed home to find the mess in her yard.

“I was shaken. I was shaken. I was devastated. Just sad that anyone died from this. That’s worse. All this stuff can be fixed” said Glas.

Pinellas deputies said 22-year-old Brandon Barody died when Scanlon turned left in front of him on 113th Street.

Peggy Arvanitas tried to save him, despite warnings about leaking gas.

“I pulled the handlebars and then drug the motorcycle of the top of his mid-torso but he had glassy eyes” she said.

Friends of Baroda left flowers near the crash scene.

They tell News Channel 8 the bike was Brandon’s baby.

“He was proud of it, ya know, everyone was happy for him and telling him, ya know, be safe, be safe, and he always wore his helmet. Tried to be safe and it was just unfortunate event, this happened” said Steven Fulton.

Peggy Arvanitas assured Brandon’s friends, the crash happened quickly. “He felt no pain.”

A friend of Borody said he’d only had the motorcycle for a few months.

Witnesses told investigators, he was driving the bike very fast, just before the crash.