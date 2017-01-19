Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Coconut Curry Fish

Coconut Curry Fish with Zucchini

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with a whole grain rice blend, fresh salad blend, unsweetened coconut water, and fresh-cut fruit for dessert. This recipe can be cooked on a preheated grill for 10–12 minutes and until fish is 145°F (do not turn pouches).

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Seafood

4 fish fillets (such as cobia, cod, tilapia), 1 1/2 lb

Produce

2 shallots

1 lime, for zest

1 medium red bell pepper

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 lb fresh sliced zucchini

3.5 oz shiitake mushrooms

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Frozen

1 1/2 cups corn kernels

Dairy

1 tablespoon light buttery spread

Dry Grocery

2 tablespoons green curry paste

3/4 cup lite coconut milk

From Your Pantry

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Nonstick aluminum foil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare fish and begin to bake (15 minutes)

Prepare sides (if desired) and complete fish; serve (20 minutes)

Recipe: Coconut Curry Fish with Zucchini

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

3.5 oz shiitake mushrooms, halved

1 medium red bell pepper, sliced

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

1 lime, for zest

1 tablespoon light buttery spread

1 lb fresh sliced zucchini

1 1/2 cups frozen corn kernels

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

Nonstick aluminum foil

4 fish fillets (such as cobia, cod, tilapia), 1 1/2 lb

2 tablespoons green curry paste

3/4 cup lite coconut milk

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Prep:

Remove stems from mushrooms; cut mushrooms in half. Slice bell pepper and shallot; chop cilantro. Grate/zest lime peel (no white; 1 tablespoon). Melt buttery spread.

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine mushrooms, bell peppers, shallots, 2 tablespoons cilantro, zucchini, corn, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and buttery spread. Place 4 (12- x 18-inch) sheets of foil on work surface. Divide vegetable mixture evenly in middle of each foil sheet; top with a fish fillet.

2. Whisk coconut milk, curry, garlic, zest, remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper until

blended. Spoon about 4 tablespoons coconut mixture over each fish.

3. Bring up foil sides; double-fold top and ends to seal packet; place on baking sheet (seam side up). Bake 18–20 minutes and until fish is 145°F. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 310kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 3.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 640mg; CARB 26g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 37g; VIT A 50%; VIT C 110%; CALC 8%; IRON 8%