Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Coconut Curry Fish

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with a whole grain rice blend, fresh salad blend, unsweetened coconut water, and fresh-cut fruit for dessert. This recipe can be cooked on a preheated grill for 10–12 minutes and until fish is 145°F (do not turn pouches).
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Seafood
4 fish fillets (such as cobia, cod, tilapia), 1 1/2 lb
Produce
2 shallots
1 lime, for zest
1 medium red bell pepper
1/4 cup fresh cilantro
1 lb fresh sliced zucchini
3.5 oz shiitake mushrooms
2 teaspoons minced garlic
Frozen
1 1/2 cups corn kernels
Dairy
1 tablespoon light buttery spread
Dry Grocery
2 tablespoons green curry paste
3/4 cup lite coconut milk
From Your Pantry
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Nonstick aluminum foil
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare fish and begin to bake (15 minutes)
Prepare sides (if desired) and complete fish; serve (20 minutes)
Recipe: Coconut Curry Fish with Zucchini
Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)
Ingredients:
3.5 oz shiitake mushrooms, halved
1 medium red bell pepper, sliced
2 shallots, thinly sliced
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
1 lime, for zest
1 tablespoon light buttery spread
1 lb fresh sliced zucchini
1 1/2 cups frozen corn kernels
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
Nonstick aluminum foil
4 fish fillets (such as cobia, cod, tilapia), 1 1/2 lb
2 tablespoons green curry paste
3/4 cup lite coconut milk
2 teaspoons minced garlic
Prep:
Remove stems from mushrooms; cut mushrooms in half. Slice bell pepper and shallot; chop cilantro. Grate/zest lime peel (no white; 1 tablespoon). Melt buttery spread.
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine mushrooms, bell peppers, shallots, 2 tablespoons cilantro, zucchini, corn, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and buttery spread. Place 4 (12- x 18-inch) sheets of foil on work surface. Divide vegetable mixture evenly in middle of each foil sheet; top with a fish fillet.
2. Whisk coconut milk, curry, garlic, zest, remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper until
blended. Spoon about 4 tablespoons coconut mixture over each fish.
3. Bring up foil sides; double-fold top and ends to seal packet; place on baking sheet (seam side up). Bake 18–20 minutes and until fish is 145°F. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 310kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 3.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 640mg; CARB 26g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 37g; VIT A 50%; VIT C 110%; CALC 8%; IRON 8%