Orlando police release video of Markeith Loyd arrest

WESH Published:
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Orlando police on Thursday released helicopter video showing their arrest of suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd.

Loyd was arrested Tuesday night in an abandoned house in the Carver Shores neighborhood. No shots were fired and no officers were injured.

Aerial footage provided by Orlando police appears to show at least two officers kick Loyd in the head after he crawls from the home. The camera then pans away.

Loyd’s face was heavily bandaged as officers walked him out of Orlando police headquarters late Tuesday night. As Loyd was escorted out of headquarters he told reporters, “They beat me.”

Angela Starke, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, told WESH 2 on Wednesday that the FDLE will not be investigating Loyd’s claims, because they did not involve “deadly force.”

During a news conference Thursday, Mina said use of force was used because Loyd did not comply with officers’ commands.

