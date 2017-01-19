News Channel 8 speed-busters help residents on Main Street in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taking a stroll in your neighborhood should be a safe experience but, for one old, West Tampa neighborhood, families don’t feel safe on their own sidewalk.

That’s why they reached out to WFLA News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey, and speed-busters.

Leslee found that Nilda Martin and her friends from the Macfarlene Park Neighborhood Association have a simple message for speeders. Think of the children and slow their car down.

Nilda Martin grew up along Main Street near Macdill Avenue. Like many of her neighbors here in West Tampa, she is frustrated.

Nilda said she and her neighbors don’t let the kids out of the house, and can’t let her grandkids play on the sidewalk because it’s just too dangerous.

Last year a speeding car smashed into a home along Main Street. The house had a baby and toddler inside. None of the residents were hurt but the driver and passenger were killed.

The residents said a year later, things have not changed much along Main Street with regards to safe driving.

So Leslee took her speed buster gun to Main Street and it didn’t take long to witness vehicles speeding by at 40 miles per hour and even 50 miles per hour. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour on the street.

It’s also a no truck zone but Leslee witnessed many trucks using the street.

Nilda said they have tried everything. She added they had the speed limit lowered from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour, they had the police come several times and issue tickets to speeders and they requested speed bumps.

But, ultimately residents were turned down after being told the fire department uses Main Street.

Nilda also said she put a sign out that reads “drive like your children live here,” but none of her efforts seem to help.

Marlene Lee, another longtime main street resident, hopes the areas state representative Janet Cruz will do something to help them.

Leslee spoke with Representative Cruz and she said she will look at the speed bump request and will also take up the issue with Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Leslee also spoke with Tampa Police Department public relations representative Eddie Durkin, who wants residents to call TPD’s non-emergency number when they witness speeding, and the department will look into putting a mobile speed signs on the street.

If you know of an area that has a speeding problem, contact Leslee Lacey on her WFLA Facebook page. We’ll bring speedbusters to your street to see if we can help you slow cars down.