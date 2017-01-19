Markeith Loyd tells judge he will defend himself during profanity-laced tirade

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – While speaking before a judge Thursday at the Orange County Jail, accused cop killer Markeith Loyd said during a profanity-laced tirade that he plans to defend himself in court.

When a judge asked Loyd if he would like a public defender, he declined, saying he plans to defend himself. Loyd said investigators have been lying about what happened and told the judge someone else killed Sade Dixon.

Loyd faces five charges related to the death of Dixon. He has not yet been charged in connection with the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, who authorities say he shot and killed at Walmart Jan. 9.

Loyd used the appearance to defend himself, saying the media has portrayed him unfairly.

During his tirade, Loyd reasserted claims that he was beaten by police when he was taken into custody.

A judge ordered Loyd held with no bond. Loyd ended the appearance by yelling “f*** you” at the judge.

