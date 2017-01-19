Health advisory lifted for E.G. Simmons Park Beach and Bahia Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The advisories that were issued for E.G. Simmons Park Beach and Bahia Beach have been lifted. Follow-up testing was satisfactory based on the marine water bacterial indicator results as recommended by the EPA.

Follow-up sampling was performed January 17th.

Please visit the Florida Department of Health’s Beach Water Quality website at http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html

To review the beach water sampling results for reporting counties, click on a county name.

