First in the nation: Users of PSTA can score rides to bus stops for $1

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – These days, it’s hard to get anything for a dollar, but that’s exactly what Pinellas County residents can expect to pay to get to and from the bus stop, starting soon.

Riders who take Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority buses can use their smart phone for an Uber, Lyft, or taxi to either pick them up or drop them off.

“I go to the movies, go to the mall, go shopping, do stuff like that,” said Sue Keating of St. Petersburg, who relies on public transportation to take her wherever she goes.

“Wrestling a whole big thing of paper towels home on the bus is not cool.”

The partnership was announced today between PSTA, Uber, Lyft, United Taxi, and Wheelchair Transport.

“It’s something that at Uber, we pride ourselves on complimenting public transportation, not competing against it,” Cesar Fernandez of Uber told News Channel 8.

Nick Campas, of United Taxi, said that unlike in Hillsborough County, there’s no friction between taxi and ridesharing companies.

“Everybody’s partnering, pulling on the same side of the road for solutions,” Campas said.

It’s also a major roadblock now out of the way for people with disabilities who often stay home just because they can’t get to the bus stop.

“It’s the next best thing to being able to hop in your own vehicle and go somewhere,” Bud Williams of Wheelchair Transport told News Channel 8.

The head of PSTA said it’s not only good for business, but good for all of its riders.

“It’s not about buses or cars or Uber or Lyft,” said Brad Miller. “It’s about getting people to their destination.”

And for Sue Keating, it’s a win-win situation, meaning she’ll get out more, for less.

“We use Uber,” Keating said. “We use the bus and when we use them together, all the more better.”

PSTA subsidizes the road and in the end, the bus rider ends up paying just a buck.

No word right now if any other Bay Area counties have any similar plans in the works.