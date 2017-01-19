FDLE looking again at actions by former head of Hillsborough PTC

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now looking into possible illegal activity by the former head of the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission.

Records indicate Kyle Cockream wiped his company phone clean during an investigation into his dealings with cab companies.

Cockream was under investigation because of his close ties to the heads of cab companies, businesses he was in charge of regulating.

Michael Barfield, with The Sunshine Group, made a formal freedom of information request for Cockream’s emails and text messages.

“We decided to look into it and see what our government was up to,” said Barfield.

However, when Cockream turned over his information, it appeared not everything was there.

“It does appear that he did a hard reset and wiped the phone. Whether there is any backup copies is what we’re seeking now,” said Barfield.

Data Analyzers is a company that specializes in recovering this kind of information.

“It’s quite difficult and has increasingly become more challenging on the newer versions of the iPhone,” said Andrew Von Ramin Mapp with Data Analyzers.

He also points out, if the information was not backed up somewhere, it may be gone forever.

“On an iPhone what happens is, the entire storage area, where all of the information is stored, literally becomes erased and is no longer accessible,” said Von Ramin Mapp.