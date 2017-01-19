Family of Gulfport hit and run victim make plea to find driver

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Family members of Frankie McCray, will make a plea to the public today, to help find the driver who hit their loved one and kept going.

Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say the deadly hit-and-run accident happened around 10:20 p.m. December 21st.

McCray, 41, was hit as he was walking eastbound in a marked crosswalk on 49th Street S at the intersection of 11th Avenue S. Deputies say McCray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit McCray continued driving southbound and never stopped to help.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Corporal West of the PCSO Major Accident Investigation Team at (727) 582-6200; or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.