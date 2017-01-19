Family members of man killed in hit-and-run make plea to jog public’s memory

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Family members of Frank McCray made a plea to the public today, to help find the driver who hit their loved one and kept going.

Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly hit-and-run accident happened around 10:20 p.m. December 21st.

McCray, 41, was hit as he was walking eastbound in a marked crosswalk on 49th Street South at the intersection of 11th Avenue S. Deputies say McCray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit McCray continued driving southbound and never stopped to help.

Phillip McCray and family stepped in front of cameras Thursday.

“This is my brother, my blood, if it was your blood, wouldn’t you want somebody to step up and say something,” said McCray. “This is a young man who served three and a half years in the military, serving our country, and he’s lying on his back in the middle of the street.”

Phillip McCray said his younger brother moved to be close to him a year ago.

“This has taken an extremely hard toll on family,” he said. “Worst pain anybody can go through.”

Frank was a minister and a veteran. Family said he was treated worse than an animal.

“You’ll stop and give an animal assistance, but would not even stop and give a human being assistance,” said godfather, Oscar Bouie Sr.

Investigators said they’re running out of leads and hope to jog someone’s memory.

“Try to remember what they saw, if they saw any dark colored vehicles in the area,” said Sgt. Spencer Gross with the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip McCray said he knows the person responsible is out there.

“That person out there, knows who they are, I know they’re not going to turn themselves in, but there’s somebody who knows something.” he said.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Corporal West of the PCSO Major Accident Investigation Team at (727) 582-6200; or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.