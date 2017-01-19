Better Call Behnken: Accused rip-off artist may have get-out-of-jail card

(WFLA) – A paperwork fumble may be a get-out-of-jail card for an accused rip-off artist – at least for now.

Ronnie Pownall, former owner of Freedom Cycles in Largo, was arrested Tuesday by Pinellas Park Police, charged with Dealing in Stolen Property, Title Fraud, Scheme to Defraud and Grand Theft.

Pinellas Park Police investigators said Pownall sold a 2012 Harley Davidson “with the intent to deprive the other person.” Pownall took in the motorcycle on consignment, but failed to pay off the loan, sticking the former owner with the payments, police said.

In addition, the new owner was stuck with a bad title on their new motorcycle. Plus, the lending institution was not paid the full loan amount.

But, police listed Freedom Cycles, not Pownall, as the defendant on legal paperwork.

That meant the judge could not hold Pownall on the charges, because the correct name was not listed.

The judge gave authorities 24 hours to correct the mistake, but by the time of Thursday’s hearing, the correction was not in front of the judge.

This means Pownall’s bond was lowered because three of his four charges had no probable cause. The judge said he could be released, unsupervised.

A spokesman for Pinellas Park Police says the paperwork was filed by 6 a.m., but for some reason, it was not printed and put in front of the judge. He said this technicality does not impact the case, and there are several other pending investigations against Pownall.

Pownall was the subject of several 8 On Your Side stories. Numerous customers said their loans were never paid off. One customer complained of being given a worthless check from Pownall. Another customer turned in his Hummer vehicle as part of a consignment deal and said Pownall did not pay off his loan, as agreed. Instead, Pownall was caught driving around the in the Hummer with a new license plate.

The owner of that Hummer got it back after it was confiscated by Pinellas Park Police in July. That customer, Robert Schuster, said he’s happy to hear of the arrest.

“You know, I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, but you know karma, and I’m glad that he got caught, and hopefully some people can get reimbursed and compensated for the fraud and the stuff that he did to them.,” Schuster said.

