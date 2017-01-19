beer-and-bacon-fest

St. Pete Beer and Bacon

Website: http://www.StPeteBeerandBacon.com

Where: Vinoy Park

701 Bay Shore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

When: Saturday, January 21st, 2017 from 12pm – 6pm | View Event Schedule

What: St Pete Beer and Bacon at Vinoy Park will feature tons of bacon-centric dishes, over 80 craft beers to sample, live music from Greg Billings, Damon Fowler & Twinkle and games like knockerball, frisbee gold and corn hole for the whole family.

How Much:

General Entry Admission: $15 Presale

Beer Sampling Admission 21+: $35 Presale

Sonny’s BBQ VIP Admission 21+: $75 Presale Only

Children 10 & Under: FREE

Other:

Food will be available for purchase from over 15+ food vendors Each will have multiple $2-$4 dish options

Dogs are allowed, but they must be leashed, cleaned up after and hydated by owner.

A portion of the proceeds go to benefit the Pet Pal Animal Shelter.