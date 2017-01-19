Babysitter charged in Pasco toddler train death

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year old babysitter is facing criminal charges after a train killed a two-year-old boy on her watch.

The accident has been under investigation since it happened about a month ago.

Smart or not smart, it’s not uncommon for people to play on the train tracks in Pasco County.

“I have lived here my whole life. As a child I used to go fishing and swimming on the trestle, the train trestle but just use common sense,” said Gage Smith who lives by the tracks.

Smith said common sense could have saved a life here.

“You just stay on one side of the bridge or make sure there is no trains coming or cross over quickly. There’s no reason they should have been on the trestle when the train was coming.”

Many wonder why Heather Henderson didn’t move. Smith says it’s impossible to not hear a train horn.

“I work for a train horn company so I know how loud these horns are and you can hear them from over miles away.”

The babysitter was watching the two year old who was killed, his four year old sister and another adult was with her. The other adult and four year old moved in time. Smith said the adults just ignored the warnings.

“I initially thought how do you get hit by a train because you can hear it from miles and miles away, there’s a crossing there and there and they are supposed to be sounded off at each crossing.”

Regardless of why this happened, Smith and other neighbors cannot ignore the tragedy of it all.

“It’s pretty sad to be one of the last people to hear about your child passing away.”

Kevin Doll with the Pasco County sheriff’s office said the deciding factor in filing the charges was that the babysitter knew there were no trespassing signs and took the kids on the tracks anyways.