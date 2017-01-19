Actor Miguel Ferrer dies at age 61

(WFLA) – Actor Miguel Ferrer died on Thursday after a battle with throat cancer, CNN reports.
Ferrer, 61, appeared on CBS’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” for seven season.
A statement from the company said he passed away in his home Thursday morning.
Ferrer will appear in “Twin Peaks” on Showtime, which is set to air in May.
“Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost confirmed Ferrer’s death in a series of tweets.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.