Actor Miguel Ferrer dies at age 61

Miguel Ferrer attends the at 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
Miguel Ferrer attends the at 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

(WFLA) – Actor Miguel Ferrer died on Thursday after a battle with throat cancer, CNN reports.

Ferrer, 61, appeared on CBS’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” for seven season.

A statement from the company said he passed away in his home Thursday morning.

Ferrer will appear in “Twin Peaks” on Showtime, which is set to air in May.

“Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost confirmed Ferrer’s death in a series of tweets.

