Actor Miguel Ferrer dies at age 61

(WFLA) – Actor Miguel Ferrer died on Thursday after a battle with throat cancer, CNN reports.

Ferrer, 61, appeared on CBS’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” for seven season.

A statement from the company said he passed away in his home Thursday morning.

Ferrer will appear in “Twin Peaks” on Showtime, which is set to air in May.

“Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost confirmed Ferrer’s death in a series of tweets.