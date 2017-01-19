3rd film star announced for ‘A Celebration of Harry Potter’ at Universal Orlando

(Source: Universal Studios)
(Source: Universal Studios)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando and Warner Bros. announced more stars of the “Harry Potter” films will head to the park to celebrate the fourth annual A Celebration of Harry Potter.

Jason Isaacs (Lucious Malfoy) will attend the event, along with the previously announced Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) for the three-day event.

Demonstrations and Q&A sessions will feature Harry Potter film and creative talent, with panels and demonstrations for children as well.

Admission into these special events will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans will be able to celebrate JK Rowling’s Wizarding World from January 27 to 29th.

You can check out more information on the event including event schedules, tickets and more online.

