WFLA News Channel 8, WTTA officially part of Nexstar Media Group

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 On Your Side and WTTA Great 38 have become part of Nexstar Media Group, now the nation’s second-largest television broadcaster.

In a deal valued at $4.6 billion, Nexstar Broadcast Group acquired Media General, Inc. the previous owner of WFLA and WTTA. With the closing of the deal, Nexstar Media Group will operate a total of 171 television stations in 100 different markets across the country, reaching almost 39% of all US television households.

“Our teams consistently leverage localism to bring news, entertainment, information, services and value to consumers and advertisers through Nexstar’s television, digital and mobile media platforms, and their dedication is reflected in our strong standings in the local communities where we operate. The focus of our corporate, station-level and digital teams on local leadership, local vision and local targeting is the foundation of our positive near- and long-term financial outlook,” said Nexstar Chairman, President, and CEO Perry Sook.

Nexstar Media Group is one of the nation’s leading creators and distributors of local news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and network programming and content through its broadcast and digital platforms. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “NXST.”

What does this mean to you? With Nexstar’s strong support, WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 will continue our long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional service to the communities of the Tampa Bay area that we are privileged to serve every day, including our popular stories from Better Call Behnken, You Paid For It and Target 8 Investigative team.

For more information on Nexstar Media Group, visit nexstar.tv.