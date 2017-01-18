Tampa Bay area teen tap dancer to perform in DC for 45 celebration

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay teen is set to take the stage tomorrow in Washington D.C., performing as one of the acts for Donald Trump’s inauguration events.

Emma Meyers, 16, of Trinity, is a member of the USA Tap team and the only Floridian dancing with a group Thursday, at Voices of the People Inaugural celebration.

Emma was selected to perform after auditioning at Nancy Chippendale’s Dance Studio in Boston.

She is part of a group of 28 tap dancers to perform at the historic event.

Emma left for Boston earlier this week, to rehearse for the upcoming event. She and the other dancers are driving to Washington D.C. today.

Emma has been an active member of the American Tap Company for 2 years. The company brings together the best tap dancers from across the country to represent the United States in tap. With this company, Emma was also selected for the USA Tap Team the past two years and traveled to Reisa, Germany to represent the USA in the World Tap Championships, placing 4th in the world.

Emma is a junior at J.W. Mitchell High School and FLVS. She is also a 4th generation tap dancer and has trained in tap since she was 3 years old.