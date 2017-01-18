Sweet mystery: Thousands of red ‘Skittles’ spilled all over road

DODGE COUNTY, WI. (CNN) – A sticky mess in Dodge County: sheriff’s officials are trying to figure eout who spilled thousands of Skittles on county highway “S,” just south of Beaver Dam.

The candy-coated roadway caught neighbors by surprise.

The red-stained road in front of his home was a mystery to Merlin Pieper.

“Yeah. Probably hit a deer is probably what it was.”

He saw the Sheriff’s squads and highway crews respond, but didn’t know it was all for, well

“Skittles… oh for crying out loud`”

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he was skeptical when he heard about a candy-coated highway.

“Well, my deputies have got to be playing a joke on me and that wasn’t the case. We had Skittles across the road.

Or at least, a candy that looks like Skittles – but not a rainbow of colors. Just one.

“Somebody’s going to be missing that portion of the rainbow,” Schmidt said.

But who dumped it here was a mystery.

Schmidt suspects it was a local trucker who lost part of his load – but he hasn’t been able to confirm that yet.

It happened Tuesday night after a couple days of icy roads, but highway crews here say the candy might actually help make roads less slippery.

Not only is all this sugar good as a possible de-icer on the roads, there may be another benefit.

Every time a car goes by, there’s a strong scent of candy in the air.

In fact, the smell is what convinced the Sheriff that the sticky spill was actually Skittles.

“There’s no little ‘S’ on them, but you can definitely smell, it’s a distinct Skittles smell.”