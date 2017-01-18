State attorney won’t prosecute homeless feeding volunteers in Tampa

Associated Press Published:
homeless-feeding

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tampa’s state attorney says he’s not prosecuting seven people who were accused of serving food to the homeless without a permit.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren released a statement Tuesday saying that he had already dismissed a misdemeanor trespassing charge against one volunteer and would soon dismiss the rest. Warren says he’s met with Tampa city officials and attorneys for the volunteer group, and they’ve agreed to find a resolution.

The volunteers were arrested Jan. 7 at the city-owned Lykes Gaslight Square Park. Police say 30 to 40 people with signs that read “Food not Bombs” gathered that day to distribute food. Officers reportedly explained that city ordinances prohibit food distribution without proper permitting. Police say the volunteers were told they’d be arrested if they continued distributing food, and seven people refused to stop.

RELATED- Group feeds homeless in Tampa park despite weekend arrests

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s