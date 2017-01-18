State attorney won’t prosecute homeless feeding volunteers in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tampa’s state attorney says he’s not prosecuting seven people who were accused of serving food to the homeless without a permit.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren released a statement Tuesday saying that he had already dismissed a misdemeanor trespassing charge against one volunteer and would soon dismiss the rest. Warren says he’s met with Tampa city officials and attorneys for the volunteer group, and they’ve agreed to find a resolution.

The volunteers were arrested Jan. 7 at the city-owned Lykes Gaslight Square Park. Police say 30 to 40 people with signs that read “Food not Bombs” gathered that day to distribute food. Officers reportedly explained that city ordinances prohibit food distribution without proper permitting. Police say the volunteers were told they’d be arrested if they continued distributing food, and seven people refused to stop.

