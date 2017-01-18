Babysitter arrested in Pasco toddler train death

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Heather Henderson was arrested today after a two-year-old in her care was struck by a train in Pasco County, and died.
Henderson was charged with aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm after the child died.
Officials said the 26-year-old was babysitting two children at the time of the incident.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a report, Henderson brought the toddler onto the rail road tracks, disregarding clearly marked “no trespassing” signs.
Officials said Henderson walked the child onto the 200-foot trestle, and they both got caught as the train approached. Henderson and the child were struck by the train at that point.
The toddler sustained fatal injuries to his head and body.
The report said Henderson admitted to knowing she was not supposed to be on the train tracks and should not have brought the child onto the trestle.
