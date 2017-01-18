Semi crashes into Pasco County school bus

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. (WFLA) – Five students on a Pasco County school bus are okay after the bus was T-boned by a tractor trailer.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 52 at the Interstate 75 overpass.

The driver is okay, though the driver’s assistant was treated and released.

Video shows the driver of the semi, identified by the Florida Highway Patrol as David Dunlop II of Stetson, Maine, go around another vehicle stopped at a light and then turn left right into the middle of the school bus.

The Pasco County School District is also expected to release video from inside the school bus.

Paul Mueller will have the latest on this story beginning tonight on WFLA News Channel 8 at 5 p.m.