Royal Forest Salad

Royal Forest Salad Recipe

Yield: 4 salads

Ingredients for the salad:

– 4 cucumber slices

– 4 tbsp of Boursin cheese

– Mixed baby greens

– Leeks, Cut lengthwise and blanched

– Shredded multicolor carrots

– 1 red tomato, diced

– 1 yellow tomato, diced

– 1 green tomato, diced

– Edible flowers

– Dried cherries (or other dried fruit)

– Candied nuts

– Balsamic reduction

 

Ingredients for the dressing:

– 1 cup olive oil

– 1/3 cup red wine vinegar

– 3 tbsp of sugar

– 1/2 tbsp of salt

– 1 handful of fresh raspberries.

Instructions:

  1. Blend all dressing ingredients in a food processor, or using a hand-blender.
  2. Lay out a piece of blanched leek. This will be the string that ties up the little “tree”. On top of this, lay out the slice of cucumber. Put a tbsp of Boursin cheese on the end of the cucumber slice, then place some bunched baby greens and roll. Tie the roll with the leek. Trim the bottom to make it flat so that it stands up.
  3. Pour some of the dressing in the middle plate.
  4. Put the “tree” on the dressing in the plate.
  5. Sprinkle the carrots, tomatoes, dried fruit, nuts and edible flowers around the “tree”.
  6. Finish with a swirl of balsamic reduction.

Enjoy!

