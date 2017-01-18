Rays trade outfielder Mike Mahtook to Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced the trade of outfielder Mike Mahtook to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Rays traded Mahtook in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Mahtook spent parts of the last two seasons with the games and started 50 games in the 2016 season.

He was selected by the Rays in the first round (31st over) in the 2011 draft.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in 26 days.

