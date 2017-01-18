Rakell’s rocket in OT puts surging Ducks past Lightning, 2-1

Associated Press Published:
Send to News photo
Send to News photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal off a faceoff 54 seconds into overtime, and the surging Anaheim Ducks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Rakell ripped a vicious shot past Ben Bishop for the 19th goal of his standout season for the first-place Ducks, who earned a point for the 12th time in 13 games.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf also scored his first goal at Honda Center this season, and John Gibson made 27 saves.

Valtteri Filppula scored and Bishop made 19 saves for the Lightning, who followed up a 2-1 win at Los Angeles on Monday with another strong defensive game.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s